Amidst England players skipping IPL 2024, star PBKS batter set to play entire season

Jonny Bairstow has reportedly made himself available for the entire Indian Premier League 2024 season in a major boost to Punjab Kings.

The star English batter missed the IPL 2023 after hosting his ankle while playing golf in September 2022. Bairstow recently featured in all five Test matches against India where he failed to register a single fifty-plus score.

However, the experienced wicketkeeper batter boasts impressive numbers in IPL history with over 1000 runs at a strike rate of 142.65. Bairtsow's availability also boosts PBKS who finished eighth in the previous edition with just six wins in 14 games.

Bairstow returned to England after a disastrous performance against India in the recent Tests but according to a report from PTI, the player is available for the entire IPL 2024 edition and will return to India on March 18 or 19.

"Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team's first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23," the IPL source told PTI.

Meanwhile, star English cricketers Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and Joe Root decided to skip the IPL 2024 due to workload management and have recently been joined by Gus Atkinson, Jason Roy and Harry Brook.

Punjab Kings released only five players, including Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, ahead of the player auction for IPL 2024 in December last year. They managed to strengthen their squad with by signing the likes of Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel and Rilee Rossouw in the auction.

Shikhar Dhawan-led side announced a new home ground, Mullanpur Stadium, for their home games in IPL 2024 last month. Punjab Kings will kick off their campaign in a home game against Delhi Capitals on March 23 where Bairstow is expected to be part of the playing eleven.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa.

New signings: Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thiagrajan, Shashank Singh, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.