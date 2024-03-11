Alex Carey goes past Rishabh Pant in unique record with match-winning knock vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alex Carery

Australia continued to dominate New Zealand in their own den on their recently concluded tour. They chased down 278 runs after being reduced to 34/4 in their second innings at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to win the second Test and seal the series 2-0. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey played a crucial role in the chase smashing an unbeaten 98 off just 123 deliveries with 15 fours to his name.

This is the second highest score for a wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket in the fourth innings in successful chases. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist is on top of the list having smashed an unbeaten 149 against Pakistan in November 1999. Interestingly, Carey went past India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who smashed an unbeaten 89 during ther famous against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane in 2021.

The knock has come at a perfect time for Carey as he was struggling with the bat for quite some time and had put on a significant score right through the Test summer at home. But his latest heroics should seal his position in the team again as a wicketkeeper-batter at least at the start of the series against India at home later this year.

Highest score by WK-batter in successful chases in Tests

Players Score and Opposition Adam Gilchrist 149* vs Pakistan Alex Carey 98* vs New Zealand Rishabh Pant 89* vs Australia

As far as the Test match is concerned, Australia dominated the opening day skittling New Zealand for just 162 runs after opting to bowl first. The Kiwis, however, did hit back not letting the visitors run away with the game. Their bowlers did a commendable job restricting Australia to just 256 runs limiting the lead to 94 runs. In their second essay, four batters - Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell - scored half-centuries as New Zealand posted 372 runs before getting bowled out.

Australia needed to chase down 278 runs to seal the series 2-0 but they were reduced to 34/4. But the middle and lower-middle order took them over the line thanks to Carey's exceptional knock and was well supported by Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins to take the team over the line.