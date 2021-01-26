Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: How to Watch AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Online

With a series-win already secured, Afghanistan would aim for a clean sweep when they meet Ireland in the third and final ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rahmat Shah shined with the bat for Afghanistan as he scored a match-winning century in the previous match, while Hashmatullah Shahidi also played a valuable knock of 82 as the home side chased down 260-run target with 28 balls to spare.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI will start at 11:30 AM.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI will take place on January 26. (Tuesday)

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on FanCode.

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI will not be on broadcast on TV.

What are the squads for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI?

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Ireland Squad: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young