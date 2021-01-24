Image Source : TWITTER/ACBOFFICIALS Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI: How to Watch AFG vs IRE Live Match Online on FanCode

In a closely-fought 1st ODI, Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century and Rashid Khan's incredible all-round performance (55 off 30 deliveries; 2/56 in 10 overs). Ireland now face a must-win match against Afghanistan to stay alive in the series.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI will start at 11:30 AM.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will take place on January 24. (Sunday)

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI live cricket streaming match on FanCode.

You can watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI will not be on broadcast on TV.

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Ireland Squad: Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young