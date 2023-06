ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India A captain Shweta Sehrawat

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023 will kick off on June 12 with eight Asia teams battling in the inaugural edition in Hong Kong. Four senior national teams from Associate nations and four 'A' sides from ODI-Status teams will participate in a ten-day tournament. Indian women's A team will be led by the opener Shweta Sehrawat and they will begin their campaign against host nation Hong Kong on June 13.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh enter the tournament with their 'A' side while Associate nations Hong Kong, Malaysia, UAE, and Nepal will make it an eight-team tournament. Teams are divided into two groups with India being placed in Group A with Pakistan, Nepal, and Hong Kong. Teams will play in a single round-robin format and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-final round.

All matches will be played at Mong Kok's Mission Road Ground, including a final on June 21.

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: Schedule

Match 1: Sri Lanka A vs United Arab Emirates June 12, 6:30 AM IST

Match 2: Bangladesh A vs Malaysia, June 12, 11:00 AM IST

Match 3:Pakistan A vs Nepal, June 13, 6:30 AM IST

Match 4: Hong Kong vs India A, June 13, 11:00 AM IST

Match 5: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, June 14, 6:30 AM IST

Match 6: United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia, June 14, 11:00 AM IST

Match 7: Hong Kong vs Pakistan A, June 15, 6:30 AM IST

Match 8: India A vs Nepal, June 15, 11:00 AM IST

Match 9: Bangladesh A vs United Arab Emirates, June 16, 6:30 AM IST

Match 10: Sri Lanka A vs Malaysia, June 16, 11:00 AM IST

Match 11: Hong Kong vs Nepal, June 17, 6:30 AM IST

Match 12: India A vs Pakistan A, June 17, 11:00 AM IST

Semi-Final 1: (Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd), June 19, 6:30 AM IST

Semi-Final 2: (Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd), June 19, 11:00 AM IST

Final: June 21, 6:30 AM IST

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: Squads

Hong Kong: Kary Chan (C), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Shing Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung (WK), Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Marina Lamplough, Natasha Miles, Iqra Sahar, Shanzeen Shahzad (WK), Alison Siu, Yee Shan To, Ruchitha Venkatesh

India A: Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Bangladesh A: Lata Mondal (C), Sobhana Mostary (VC), Dilara Akter, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rubya Haider, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Shathi Rana, Fariha Trisna

Nepal: Rubina Chhetry (C), Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Ishwori Bist, Kabita Joshi, Asmina Karmacharya, Samjhana Khadka, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sita Rana Magar, Kritika Marasini, Jyoti Pandey (WK), Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha (WK)

Pakistan A: Fatima Sana (C), Najiha Alvi, Yusra Amir, Lubna Behram, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Gulrukh, Tuba Hassan, Anoosha Nasir, Natalia Parvaiz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani, Shawaal Zulfiqar

Sri Lanka A: Sathya Sandeepani (C), Malsha Shehani (VC), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nimesha Madushani, Madushika Methtananda, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nilakshana Sandamini, Tharika Sewwandi, Rashmi Silva, Umesha Thimashini, Dewmi Vihanga, Piyumi Wathsala

United Arab Emirate: Chaya Mughal (C), Esha Oza (VC), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Avanee Patil, Judit Peter (WK), Rinitha Rajith, Theertha Satish (WK), Khushi Sharma, Sanchin Singh (WK), Archara Supriya

Malaysia: Mas Elysa (C), Ainna Hamizah Hashim (vVC, Musfirah Nur Ainaa, Nik Nur Atiela, Christina Baret (wk), Aisya Eleesa, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (WK), Aina Najwa (WK), Nur Arianna Natsya, Amalin Sorfina, Suabika Manivannan, Nur Dania Syuhada, Yusrina Yaakop

ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: Live Streaming and Where to Watch

Matches will not be broadcast for live telecast but fans can enjoy all the games on the FanCode app and website without any subscription,

