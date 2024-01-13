'Aap dono se zamaana hai' - Dhruv Jurel posts emotional message to parents after maiden national call-up

Follow us on Image Source : DHRUV JUREL/X Dhruv Jurel and his parents

Dhruv Jurel is living his dream after emerging as a surprise pick in India's Test squad for the upcoming England series. The BCCI named a 16-member squad for the first two matches starting on January 15 and Jurel's name came as a surprise.

The 22-year-old cricketer from Uttar Pradesh faces strong competition from experienced KS Bharat for the wicketkeeping role. KL Rahul, who donned the gloves on the South Africa tour recently, is reportedly tipped to play as a batter against England as the management is seeking a specialist wicketkeeper on the turning pitches in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Even if he doesn't get a chance in the playing eleven, Jurel will be proud of earning a national call-up after spending only three years in domestic cricket. He has impressive numbers in First-Class and List A cricket and showed his big-hitting skills in Indian Premier League last season.

Now a potential maiden game on the cards, Jurel credited his parents for their efforts to help him earn this opportunity. In a message to his parents, Jurel said that this is just the start of his rising career.

"Thank you will be an understatement," Jurel wrote. "For all the sacrifices my mother and father have made, So, that their boy could hold a bat and just play cricket. I promise this is just the start. Mummy, papa, aap dono se zamaana hai. Aur abhi bohot naam kamaana hai."

Meanwhile, Jurel is currently with the India A team facing the England Lions in practice matches in Ahmedabad. He scored a 38-ball fifty in the two-day warm-up game on Saturday as India A drew with England Lions in the first of four games. Jurel also scored a fifty against Kerala in the first Ranji Trophy 2024 game earlier this month. He has been in sensational form with four fifties in his last five overall innings and has also impressed everyone with his wicketkeeping skills.