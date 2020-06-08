'They are like elder brothers': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on relationship with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Image Source : @YUZI_CHAHAL23/GETTY IMAGES Yuzvendra Chahal often engages in banter with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on social media platforms.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he considers Indian captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma as his elder brothers. The spinner shares a good rapport with both the players and often engages in banter with them on social media platforms.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chahal said that Virat 'talks me out of the negative mindset'.

"Both are legends. I have played U-15 cricket with Virat paaji. He is exceptional when it comes to discipline, setting an example and motivating others. Even if I am being hit by a batsman, Virat turns to me and talks me out of that negative mindset. That rapport is also there when we play for RCB. Virat and Rohit bhai are like elder brothers. Both have achieved so much for India. They inspire all of us," said Chahal.

Chahal has been significantly active on his social media platforms ever since the cricket came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bowler often posts videos of him dancing with his family and gatecrashes Instagram Live sessions between teammates with his funny comments.

On many occasions, both Virat and Rohit have also playfully trolled Chahal for his social media antics. Recently, Rohit pulled his leg on Instagram after Chahal posted a picture of himself wearing rather loose clothes.

"Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (Are you inside the clothes or are the clothes inside you)," Rohit funnily asked Chahal in the comments.

Chahal also talked about the possibility of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League this year in the interview with Hindustan Times. The tournament currently stands postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis.

"The most challenging (for us) would be playing without fans at the ground. We are used to having packed grounds in IPL. It remains to be seen how things unfold and how the tournament is conceived, whenever it happens," said Chahal.

