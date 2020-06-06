'Kapde ke andar tu hai ya..': Rohit Sharma pokes fun at Yuzvendra Chahal over his loose outfit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZI_CHAHAL23 Rohit Sharma pulled Yuzvendra Chahal's leg after the latter posted a picture of himself wearing a loose outfit on Instagram.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been significantly active on his social media profiles. Chahal has made a habit of gatecrashing Instagram Live sessions between cricketers, and his teammates, too, engage in banter with him. Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the many players who playfully troll him for his social media antics.

On Friday, it was the turn of Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who pulled his legs over wearing a loose t-shirt in one of his Instagram posts.

Chahal posted a picture of himself with a friend.

"Kapde ke andar tu hai ya kapda tere andar hai (Are you inside the clothes or are the clothes inside you)," Rohit asked Chahal in the comments.

Chahal, too, engaged in banter, trolling Rohit in turn.

"jaise iss lockdown mein aapke cheeks bahar aarahe hai mujhe kapdo ke andar hi rahne do cutie pie rohitaaa sharaammaaa (The way you're gaining fat during this lockdown period, it's better I stay inside my clothes!)."

Chahal has been one of the mainstays in India's limited-overs squad. Rohit, who is a vice-captain of the ODI and T20I side, cemented his place in the longest format of the game last year when he was played as an opener during the home series against South Africa.

The duo would've taken part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League under normal circumstances. However, the tournament stands postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The international cricket also remains at standstill but it is set to return on July 8 when England hosts West Indies for a three-match Test series.

