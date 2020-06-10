Overwhelmed and full of gratitude: Yuvraj pens emotional post to thank fans as #MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter

Image Source : GETTY File image of Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday penned an emotional post on Instagram to thank his fans who remembered him in the one-year anniversary of his international retirement.

Yuvraj had drawn curtains on his illustrious career on June 10 last year and recalling the day, fans on Twitter shared pictures of the former cricketer with '#MissYouYuvi'.

"Dear fans, I am overwhelmed & full of gratitude. Cricket will always be my life, just as each of you will always be an irreplaceable part of me.

"As responsible citizens, let's continue to follow the govt's instructions on Covid-19 & do our very best to help those in need," Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday.

#MissYouYuvi was one of the top trending hashtags on Wednesday with 31000 tweets at the time of writing.

Yuvraj is a veteran if 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring 8701 ODI runs at 36.5, 1900 runs in Tests and 1177 runs in T20Is.

