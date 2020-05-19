You don't build stadium hoping to get World Cup rights: Mahela Jayawardene responds to SLC's clarification

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has responded to Sri Lanka Cricket's clarification over the construction of a multi-million-dollar stadium.

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene seemingly isn't on board with the clarification put forward by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with respect to proposed multi-million-dollar stadium being built in the country.

Sri Lanka government, in collaboration with the board, is planning to build the largest cricket stadium in the country. The construction of the same is expected to be completed within three years, costing around 30-40 million dollars.

Jayawardene has questioned the need for having a new stadium considering present venues aren't being used to full potential.

SLC, later, issued a clarification and stated they have been looking for a new stadium closer to Colombo for a long time now. They also said that five world-class stadiums are required to host a big-ticket ICC event. (ALSO READ: Mahela Jayawardene against idea of four-day Tests)

"It is important to note that Sri Lanka Cricket has also expressed interest in the ICC's request to host two ICC World Cup events which are scheduled to be held in the year 2023 to 2031," the SLC said in a statement uploaded on their Twitter handle.

Jayawardene, however, has pointed out that World Cups have been hosted by the country previously as well with the existing stadiums. (ALSO READ: Big egos in dressing room not harmful if there is team culture, says Mahela Jayawardene)

"Having looked at the SLC clarification, let me give my non political opinion. We have hosted a T20 World Cup and co-hosted 50-over World Cup with the existing venue," Jayawardene tweeted.

"You first bid for the World Cup and if you get it then with the financial assistance from the ICC you construct infrastructure.

"You don't build a stadium for 40 million USD hoping to get a World Cup in 10-15 year's time," he added.

