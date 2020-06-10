Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai: Virat Kohli hilariously trolls Ravindra Jadeja over DRS review

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RAVINDRA JADEJA Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja

Besides being a force to reckon with on the cricket field, there is a witty side to Indian skipper Virat Kohli. And on Wednesday, he hilariously trolled his teammate Virat Kohli after the bowling all-rounder tried to poke fun at the captain for his eagerness at opting for the Decision Review System.

The pair aren't the best in deciding to use the DRS with Jadeja always been over-eager to use the option.

"Dekho bhai meine nai bola hai review lene ko (I didn't ask you to take the review)," Jadeja wrote on Instagram as he shared the picture of Kohli alongside him making the DRS signal.

Kohli quickly replied saying, "Tujhe toh hamesha out hi lagta hai. Review lene ke baad sab doubts aate hain tujhe (You always think it is out. But you start having doubts after asking for the review)."

Kohli's statistics in using the DRS is very poor. Between November (2017) and October (2019), the skipper failed to get a single DRS correct as a batsman. In fact, he has a success rate of only 8.3 per cent.

