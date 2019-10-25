Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in final to lift fourth title

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAM INDIA Karnataka won their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title after they beat Tamil Nadu in the final by 60 runs (VJD Method).

Karnataka lifted their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title after they beat Tamil Nadu in the final of the tournament. In a game affected by rain, Manish Pandey's side clinched victory by 60 runs (VJD Method) at their home ground in Bengaluru.

The match took place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Abhimanyu Mithun also wrote history during the game when he became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tamil Nadu scored 252 in 49.5 overs, while Karnataka had put on 146/1 in 23 overs before the rain stoppage.

KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52, while Mayank Agarwal, who joined the side almost immediately after the Test series against South Africa, was playing at 69 off just 55 deliveries.

Mithun, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, dismissed Shahrukh Khan (27), M. Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) in the final over of the Tamil Nadu innings to become the first Karnataka bowler to pick a List A hat-trick.

Before that, Mithun had removed Murali Vijay for a duck (in the first over) and Vijay Shankar (38) in the 46th over, to dent the Tamil Nadu innings.

Karnataka, unlike their bowling, didn't have a great start to their chase as they lost opener Devdutt Padikkal (11) in the fifth over. Mayank, who was in fine form during the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, continued with his imperious run and joined forces with Rahul to take the team to a commanding position.

The hosts looked all set to win the summit clash when rain played spoilsport in the 23rd over of the chase and no further play was possible, forcing the umpires to take the help of VJD method to declare the winners.

The VJD method is a method of calculating target scores in rain-truncated limited overs cricket matches, devised by a civil engineer from Kerala, V Jayadevan. It is a method that is an alternative to the DLS (Duckworth, Lewis and Sterne) method.