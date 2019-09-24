Try Ball or Dead Ball? MS Dhoni plays gully cricket with friends

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Try Ball or Dead Ball? MS Dhoni shares video of friends playing street cricket

Street cricket has its own rule book of methods and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni definitely knew it better.

MS Dhoni, who is fondly known as a street smart cricketer due to his crazy antics with both gloves and bat, shared a video of his friends playing street cricket in low light.

In the video, it is audible that Dhoni's friend is arguing about getting bowled and claiming it as a 'try ball' and 'dead ball'. Try ball is most commonly known as the first ball of the innings in the street cricket.

MS Dhoni took the video on the right time and wrote: "Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy (sic)."

Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from cricket and is spending some quality time with his friends and family. After the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni has not played a single international match from the country as he remained unavailable for the selection.

There a lot of speculations around his retirement from international cricket but as of now, it has been reported that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has made himself unavailable for selection till November 2019.

The former Indian skipper is expected to be part of India's three T20Is and three ODI series against West Indies starting from December 6.