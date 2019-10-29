Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended for two years.

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder and Test & T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended for two years. Shakib was being investigated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over failure to report fixing approaches.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," an ICC statement read.

BREAKING: Bangladesh captain and world No.1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for two years (one of those suspended), for failing to report corrupt approaches on numerous occasions.https://t.co/depJ2VHSne — ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2019

Shakib accepted three charges of breaching the regulation body's anti-corruption code. This includes failure to report fixing approaches in the recently-concluded tri-series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

Reacting to the punishment, Shakib said, "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.

"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption-free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did."