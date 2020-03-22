Rohit Sharma pokes fun at ICC after 'missing' his picture among batsmen with best pull shot

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Rohit Sharma

All sports governing bodies and league franchises are keeping their fans engaged on social media sites with various unique tweets amid the rise of coronavirus concerns across the world. And ICC has been very regular with their constant tweets to keep fans busy.

On Sunday, the Twitter handle of the governing body shared pictures of four cricketers while asking fans for the batsman with the best pull shot among them. ICC shared the pictures of West Indies great Vic Richards, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, ex-South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. "Which batsman, past or present, has the best pull shot, in your opinion?" ICC captioned the post.

Not finding his name on the list, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, one with whom fans relate the pull shot with in modern-day cricket, poked fun at ICC and wrote, "Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan had a very different answer as opined Jack Leach to have the best pull shot. Leach was Ben Stokes's supporting partner in England's miraculous win in Headingley last Ashes.

All major sporting activities including the Olympic qualifiers have been suspended owing to the novel virus that has claimed the lives of nearly 10,000 and 230,000 positive.