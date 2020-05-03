Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma names two bowlers who troubled him during early stages of his career

Team India opener Rohit Sharma is currently the most dominating batsman in world cricket but he has revealed that he faced difficulty during the initial phase of his career while playing against Bret Lee and Dale Steyn.

Rohit was asked to name some of his favourite bowlers by India's premium fast bowler Mohammed Shami during an Instagram Live session on Saturday.

"When I came into the side, the fastest bowler in the world used to be Brett Lee. In my debut ODI series, I went to Ireland to face South Africa, and Dale Steyn was pretty quick then as well. When I started playing, I really liked Lee and Steyn. I had difficulties in facing them," said Rohit.

Rohit also named his favourite bowlers from current lot of players and picked Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada and Aussie spearhead Josh Hazlewood.

"From the current lot, Rabada is a good bowler. I really like Josh Hazelwood as well. He bowls with great discipline," he added.

India's limited-overs deputy also said that the players need to be given time to prepare for a return to competitive cricket when the sport finally resumes post the pandemic.

"We should get more time for batting. I was already injured and returned to Mumbai even before you (Shami) came," he said.

"I was injured in February and I have not held a bat since then. I'm guessing it will take two to three months to play. Need to focus on batting skills," said Rohit.

