Robin Uthappa names player who could be India's next MS Dhoni

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa picked the heir to MS Dhoni's throne. The right-handed batsman said 18-year-old Riyan Parag could be the answer to 'next MS Dhoni' for India. The speculation around Dhoni's has been going all over with earlier this week a hoax '#DhoniRetires' trended on Twitter. Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup 2019 semifinal clash against New Zealand, where the Asian giants faced a heartbreaking defeat and were ousted from the tournament. After that Dhoni took a sabbatical from Indian cricket and did not make himself available for selection. (Also Read | MS Dhoni has earned the right to leave the game on his own terms: Gary Kirsten)

Riyan Parag has already impressed everyone with his skills in the 2019 edition of Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals batsman become the youngest batsman to score a fifty in IPL. In the last season, Riyan played 7 games for Royal, in which he scored 160 runs and picked 2 wickets.

Uthappa said Riyan excites him and has the ability to represent India for a very long time.

“Currently, the young player which excites me out of my socks in Riyan Parag. I am extremely excited and he is the one to watch out for. I think he is someone who is looked after well and dealt well and nurtured well and will represent India for a very long time,” Uthappa told CricFit.

“He could be India’s answer to the next MS Dhoni,” the batsman added.

Recently, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith also hailed Riyan's calm approach towards the game.

"Young 17-year-old kid carrying around his teddy bears. He copped a bit but when he went out to play he did it with such freedom and even won a few games with his own bat. Pretty special, I could just see the joy on his face," Smith said in an interaction with RR teammate Ish Sodhi on the franchise's Facebook page. (READ HERE)

"He was bowling to MS Dhoni and almost got him out and just the smile on his face when he was bowling was so cool. We've been very lucky to have some good young players," he said.

