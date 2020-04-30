Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Cricket fraternity pays tribute to veteran actor

Image Source : TWITTER/THESHILPASHETTY The cricket fraternity mourned the death of Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, as he passed away earlier today at 67.

The cricket fraternity mourned the death of legendary Indian actor Rishi Kapoor after he passed away in the morning hours of Thursday. He was suffering from cancer and had returned to India last year after the treatment.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir H.N.Reliance Hospital on Wednesday after complaints of being unwell. His brother, Randhir Kapoor had revealed that he had breathing issues. The Indian actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, taking to Twitter, said that it is 'unreal and unbelievable'. Yesterday, another legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan passed away after a battle with cancer.

"This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace," wrote Virat.

Legendary former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family."

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, taking to Twitter, mourned the death of the Indian actor. "#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," he wrote.

India's legendary former batsmen Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the actor.

Sehwag wrote, "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti !"

Laxman, meanwhile, expressed his condolences to the Kapoor family. "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he wrote.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Indian women's team coach WV Raman also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the Bollywood actor. "Dear oh dear, even before the Cinema World and fans could get over Irrfan Khan's death, another great starlwart #RishiKapoor is gone.. RIP," he wrote.

In a long, successful career in the Indian film industry, Rishi Kapoor delivered hit movies like Bobby, Karz, Chandni, and Bol Radha Bol among others. In the later part of his career, he adapted to supporting roles with strong performances in movies like Hum Tum, Namastey London, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons, among others.

