Batting with MS Dhoni is a different experience altogether: Rishabh Pant

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Tuesday shared his experience of batting with the senior members of the team while picking former captain MS Dhoni as his favourite batting partner.

Pant, in conversation with Sumeet, revealed a list of players that he enjoys batting with the most. He reckoned that with Dhoni, the task is easier given that all he needs is to follow the veteran's instructions, although he does regret not getting enough opportunities to bat with him.

Pant said, "Waise toh favourite batting partner Mahi bhai hain, but bahut kam chance milta hai main aur Mahi bhai saath mein batting kar rahe ho. Agar Mahi bhai hain toh sab kuch sort out rehta hai na. Woh plan dete hain, aapko bas follow karna hai. Kya mind chalta hai yar unka, especially chases mein. Virat bhai or Rohit bhai ke saath bhi. Yeh seniors ke saath jab bhi aap batting karte ho, yeh alag hi experience hai. Mazaa aata hai batting karne mein inn sab ke saath. Aapko samajh mein aata hai ki kaise inka mind chalta hai. Alag chemistry rehti hai. Even with Iyer and Shiki bhai in IPL." (My favourite batting partner is MS Dhoni. Though we don't get enough chances to bat together, it is a different experience altogether with him. He plans it all, you just need to follow his leads. Even batting with Virat or Rohit bhai is always a learning. I also enjoy batting with Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL).

Delhi Capitals's Twitter handle later shared the video with the caption, "Mazaa aata hai batting karne mein inn sab ke saath" @RishabhPant17 discloses the list of batsmen that he loves batting with the most #YehHaiNayiDilli"

"Mazaa aata hai batting karne mein inn sab ke saath" 🤜🏻🤛🏻@RishabhPant17 discloses the list of batsmen that he loves batting with the most 🗒️#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/Gr1WpEhvzq — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) July 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif talked about the reason behind Pant's success in IPL and why he failed to put up a consistent show for Team India.

"Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player. He is an attacking player and he should play attacking shots from ball one," Kaif told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show 'AakashVani'.

"At first, Dada (Sourav Ganguly), (Ricky) Ponting and I decided to send him early but then we figured out he has to play 10 overs. He should get 60 balls to play. This is something that Indian team hasn't done yet.

"An attacking player should get the role a finisher. I feel they haven't been able to figure out on Pant's batting position in the Indian team. In IPL, we know we have to make him play the last 10 overs. He plays his natural game in the IPL and that is why he does well," he added.

