Prithvi Shaw reacts on being suspended by BCCI, says 'accept my fate with all sincerity'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw

Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw was on Tuesday slapped with an eight-month ban from all forms of competitive cricket for failing a dope test.

The 19-year-old Shaw, who has played two Test matches against the West Indies in 2018, was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for a hip injury. He tested positive for terbutaline during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Along with Shaw, two other domestic players -- Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan -- have also violated the cricket board's anti-doping code.

"Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Mr. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," the BCCI said in a statement.

The youngster reacted to the matter in all honesty and promises to come back stronger than ever. Here's what Shaw had to say.

"I have come to know today that I will not be able to play cricket till mid-November 2019. This is in light of a prohibited substance present in the cough syrup which I inadvertently took when I had severe cough & cold while playing for my Mumbai team during Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in Indore in Feb 2019. I was coming back off a foot injury which I suffered during the India tour of Australia & I was returning to active cricket in that tournament. However, out of my eagerness to play, I didn't follow the protocol of being careful in consuming a basic over the counter cough syrup."

"I accept my fate with all sincerity. While I am still nursing an injury which I suffered during my last tournament, this news has really shaken me.

I have to take this in my stride & hope it inspires others in our sports fraternity too in India that we as athletes need to be extremely careful in taking any medicine for the smallest of medical ailments even if the medicine is available over the counter & we need to always follow the protocol."

"I thank BCCI for all the support & also my near & dear ones who have always stood by me. Cricket is my life & there is no bigger pride for me than playing for India & Mumbai and I will come out of this faster & stronger. Thank you again everyone for your support."

Shaw's period of suspension is eight months, starting from March 16 to November 15, effectively ruling him out of India's home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

(With PTI Inputs)