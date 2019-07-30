Image Source : GETTY IMAGE Prithvi Shaw, two other domestic cricketers suspended by BCCI for doping violation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended young India opener Prithvi Shaw for a period of eight months for a doping violation.

Apart from Shaw, Vidarbha cricketer Akshay Dullarwar and Rajasthan player Divya Gajraj have also received suspensions for doping violation during the the BCCI Domestic Season 2018-19.

The 19-year-old Shaw, who made his Test debut for India against West Indies in Rajkot last year, "had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," the BCCI said in a press release.

The board also said that Shaw's eight-month suspension will end on November 15.

Shaw's urine sample was collected during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

On 16th July 2019, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge.

Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the violation but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

The BCCI said it was satisfied with Shaw's explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug.

After considering all of the evidence, the BCCI accepted Shaw's explanation, and on that basis, it was agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results.

"Shaw's eight-month period of ineligibility will be deemed to have started to run on 16th March 2019, so that it will end at midnight on 15th November 2019," the BCCI statement said.

Shaw may return to train with his State team or to use the facilities of any club or other member organisation of the BCCI after midnight on 15th September 2019.

Shaw is the youngest Test centurion on debut for India, and just the second-youngest Test centurion for India after Sachin Tendulkar.

Shaw was the also captain of the India Under-19 team which won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018.