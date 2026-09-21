'That would be my aspiration': Stephen Fleming reflects on his long-term vision as England head coach

England’s newly appointed Test head coach, Stephen Fleming, is looking for a complete rebuild of the side. It is worth noting that Brendon McCullum recently stepped down as the Test head coach, bringing the era of Bazball to an end. With Fleming in charge now, fans have been wondering what changes will follow for England.

Speaking on the same topic, Fleming took centre stage and talked about his ambitions with the side. He opined that his long-term vision for England is to improve the reputation of the side and focus more on the team’s conduct as well.

“I would love to be in charge of the number one Test team in the world. That would be my aspiration. The Ashes is something that I can't wait for. As a New Zealander, I have watched and loved the Ashes all my cricketing life, so to be part of that is an absolute highlight. I can’t help but get excited for that,” Fleming was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“But there's a piece of work there that's already begun and that's around our identity. There's been a lot of coverage around that and I think the way that players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me. The style of play will come with that also and that'll be a little bit more player-directed, but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group,” he added.

England to take on Sri Lanka next

While England’s next Test assignment is far away, the side is currently focusing on ODI cricket. It is worth noting that England is slated to take on Sri Lanka in an ODI series next. The two sides are slated to meet at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on September 22nd.

Furthermore, the second and third ODI of the series are slated to be held on September 24 and 27 in Leeds and London. It could be interesting to see how England fares against Pakistan. With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the upcoming ODI series could prove to be good practice for the side.

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