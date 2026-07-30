England appoint Stephen Fleming as new Test coach, reveal new captain after Ben Stokes

London:

England have appointed Stephen Fleming as the new Test head coach. He takes over the responsibility from Brendon McCullum, who resigned from his position after England’s 2-1 defeat to New Zealand last month at home. However, the former keeper-batter will continue as the head coach in white-ball cricket.

Fleming, on the other hand, joins after a successful tenure with Super Kings franchise. Under his guidance, CSK won five IPL titles and several others across the globe. He is New Zealand’s most successful Test captain in a career spanning 111 matches.

“I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it’s about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future. There is a lot of young talent in and around the team and our aim is to help them fulfil their potential as world-class cricketers,” Fleming said as England Cricket shared in a statement.

Joe Root reappointed as captain

England have once again appointed Joe Root as the new Test skipper. He resigned from his role in 2022 and since then, Ben Stokes took over the charge. However, after the nightclub incident in the first Test against New Zealand, things changed dramatically in England cricket, resulting in Stokes’ retirement from international cricket.

Ideally, Harry Brook, the designated vice-captain of the side, was expected to take over after Stokes. However, the team management and the selectors believe that the young batter still has room for improvement and thus, Root was handed the baton. He is seen as the stop-gap captain, with Brook taking over in the future.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men’s Test captain again. The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with [Brendon] McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward,” Root said.

“The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment,” he added.

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