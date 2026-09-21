Antigua and Barbuda Falcons clinch CPL 2026 title, register dominant eight-wicket win over Jamaica Kingsmen

The CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2026 final saw Antigua and Barbuda Falcons take on Jamaica Kingsmen. The two sides met at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on September 20th, and the Falcons came out on top with an eight-wicket victory after an excellent display of cricket.

The clash between the two sides began with Jamaica Kingsmen coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Maaz Sadaqat putting in an exceptional performance. Sadaqat slammed a century, scoring 114 runs off 58 deliveries.

However, despite his century, none of the other batters impressed. Saim Ayub was the second-highest run-getter, with 29 runs to his name, as Kingsmen posted a total of 170 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Falcons, Sufyan Moqim was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Alzarri Joseph took two wickets, while Jayden Seales, Shadab Khan, and Shamar Springer took one wicket each as well.

Falcons’ top order helped the side clinch the title

Coming out to chase down the target of 171 runs, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons got off to a good start. The side opened its innings with Rahkeem Cornwall and Evin Lewis scoring 20 and 38 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, the knocks of Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz finished the game for Falcons. While Jangoo went unbeaten on a score of 57* runs, Nawaz put in a good showing as well, as he amassed 47* runs in 35 deliveries. Falcons were excellent with the bat in the second innings; they chased down the target in 16.4 overs and won the game by eight wickets, clinching the CPL 2026 title.

Kingsmen’s Saim Ayub and Vitel Lawes were the only wicket-takers for their side in the second innings, with one wicket each to their names. After the win, Falcons’ skipper Moeen Ali took centre stage and opened up on the title win.

“Yeah, very special. I think more for the franchise, more for the players and the coaching staff and everybody that was involved. It's been a tough journey, but a great journey. The time's gone quick for us because we've enjoyed each other's company, and you can see on the field the way we played,” Moeen Ali said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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