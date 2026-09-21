IND vs JPN weather report: How will weather in Sano fare as Japan eye top-flight cricket action against India?

The stage is set for the one-off T20I clash between India and Japan. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22nd, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in the clash.

It is worth noting that a clash against India will be a good opportunity for Japan. The side will be getting its first taste of top-flight cricket, playing against one of the best teams in the world, Team India. It is worth noting that the Indian team are in Japan as they gear up to participate in the Asian Games. The side will be taking on Japan in a one-off T20I clash ahead of the event.

It is interesting to note that 2026 has been a big year for Japan cricket; the side defeated Papua New Guinea in the Super Six of the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers and went on to win the qualifiers as well. The side will look to give its best shot as they take on the last two T20 World Cup-winning team, India. On the other hand, with the Asian Games in mind, the Men in Blue will not look to go easy on their opponents as well.

Sano weather report

However, there is bad news ahead of the clash. September 22 could be a big test for the Sano International Cricket Ground, as there has been heavy rainfall in the city a day before the game. The rain got so adverse that the Indian team had to cancel their training session as well.

Furthermore, rain is predicted on September 22nd as well, which could put a damper on the clash and even cancel it if the weather gets heavier. It could be interesting to see how the weather fares when India takes on Japan in the one-off T20I match.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (capt.), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Japan squad: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (capt.), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater

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