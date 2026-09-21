Edinburgh Castle Rockers clinch ETPL 2026 title after stellar 7-wicket win against Belfast Wolves

The ETPL (European T20 Premier League) 2026 final saw Edinburgh Castle Rockers taking on Belfast Wolves. The two sides met at The Village, Malahide, Dublin, on September 20th. The clash saw Rockers put in an exceptional showing as they won the game by seven wickets and clinched the ETPL title after an excellent display of cricket.

The clash began with Belfast Wolves coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Paul Stirling departing on a score of eight runs. Furthermore, after the early wicket, it was the performance of Tim Tector that stabilised the innings for Wolves. Tector amassed 84 runs in 62 deliveries.

Additionally, Devon Conway added 29 runs to his name, with Harry Manenti going unbeaten on a score of 16, as Belfast Wolves posted a total of 150 runs in the first innings of the game, losing five wickets in the process.

As for Castle Rockets, Trent Boult was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with two wickets to his name. JJ Smuts, Tom Curran, and Mark Watt took one wicket each as well.

Andries Gous’ batting masterclass helped Castle Rockers win the title

Coming out to chase the target, Edinburgh Castle Rockers opened the innings with Ross Adair and JJ Smuts departing early. While Adair scored 23 runs to his name, Smuts amassed 15 runs to his name. However, after the fall of the first wicket, Andries Gous came out to bat, and his knock proved to be the saving grace for his side.

Gous went unbeaten on a score of 90 runs in 61 deliveries. His knock proved to be key as Castle Rockers chased down the target. Brandon McMullen added 17 runs to his name as Rockers won the game by seven wickets and clinched the ETPL 2026 title.

As for Wolves, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, and Gavin Hoey were the only wicket-takers, with one wicket each to their names. For his exceptional 90* run-knock in the run chase, Andries Gou won the Player of the Match award as the latest edition of the ETPL came to an end and Castle Rockers clinched the title in fantastic fashion.

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