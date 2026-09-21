Jack Edwards added to Australia ODI squad to face SA, pace duo released from the team ahead of the series

The stage is set for the ODI series between Australia and South Africa. The two sides are slated to take on each other across three ODI matches. The first ODI of the series will be held in Durban on September 24. The second and third ODIs will be held in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom on September 27 and 30.

Ahead of the series, CA (Cricket Australia) took centre stage and added 26-year-old all-rounder Jack Edwards to their ODI squad to take on South Africa. In line to make his ODI debut, it could be interesting to see how Edwards fares if he ends up making his debut for the Aussies.

With his inclusion, CA made the decision to release Billy Stanlake and Spencer Johnson from the squad to take on the Proteas. It is worth noting that Billy Stanlake sustained a side strain during the second ODI of the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. He is due to have his medical scans as he makes his return to Australia.

As for Spencer Johnson, he has been released to better manage his workload, considering that he played two out of three ODI matches against Zimbabwe. Furthermore, skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc will be linking up with the squad ahead of the ODI series against South Africa.

Jack Edwards’ career in numbers

It is interesting to note that Jack Edwards made his international debut in the T20I series against Pakistan in the early stages of 2026. He is yet to make his debut in ODIs, and it could be interesting to see how Australia utilises him in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Throughout his career so far, Edwards has played 36 List A matches. In the 36 matches, Edwards has scored 882 runs to his name and has taken 24 wickets to his name as well. With Johnson and Stanlake out of the squad, Australia will need Jack Edwards at his best. With the ODI World Cup 2027 looming on the horizon, the upcoming ODI series against South Africa could prove to be good practice for the Aussies.

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