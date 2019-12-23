Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins opts out of BBL, to take a break after India tour

Pat Cummins, who recently became the most expensive foreign buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, is not going to take part in the Big Bash League (BBL) as he intends to take a break after Australia's three-game ODI tour of India in January.

Star paceman Cummins, who was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.5 crore, could have joined Josh Hazelwood and Steve Smith in signing on for the back-end of the BBL season.

But the world's number-one ranked Test bowler feels he needs a break and his decision has been endorsed by Cricket Australia following a jam-packed playing schedule in 2019. Cummins would have turned out for Sydney Thunder in the BBL.

"We're hoping he comes in and buys us pizza," Thunder coach Shane Bond was quoted as saying of Cummins by www.cricket.com.au.

"I'll definitely be inviting him in (to the changerooms) for a few games -- it's his shout.

"He's a great man, he is great around our team. He was great for us (in previous seasons) and we respected the fact that he needs a break.

"We just said if he wanted to come back he was always welcome here."

Cummins has bowled more overs in international cricket than any other bowler this year staying fit during back-to-back World Cup and Ashes campaigns.

"The good thing about a reward like that for Patty, he has worked really hard to get himself fit and playing in all three forms," David Warner, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au on Sunday.

"Credit to him -- now it's about going out there and we all have to perform."