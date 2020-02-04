Our bowlers best in the tournament: Priyam Garg after India qualify for U19 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg rated their bowling attack as the best in the tournament after the colts strolled to the final of the U19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win over Pakistan here.

In what is the first ever 10-wicket win in knockouts of the U19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket.

Pakistan were skittled out for 172 and then it was a cakewalk for Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 105 with Saxena not out on 59 as India won in 35.2 overs scoring 176.

"It is just one step closer to what we want to achieve.

"I think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament. Our quicks bowl 140+ and our spinners do complement them really well," said Garg after the victory.

On the batters he said: "It isn't the first time that the openers are playing like this. They have been doing it for the last one year, they come from the same state, they understand each other and have good understanding while running between the wickets.

"I would like to focus on the same processes and treat the finals like just another game."

They will now face either Bangladesh or New Zealand whose semi-final match will be played on Thursday. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday.