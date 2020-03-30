Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nine years ago today, Sachin Tendulkar's grit outclassed Pakistan in 2011 World Cup semifinal

Exactly 9 years ago today, India beat Pakistan in the semifinals of 2011 World Cup to continue their supremacy over arch-rivals in the mega tournament.

The stakes were high as the winner of the match will enter the final of the tournament and the greatest of all Sachin Tendulkar stood up for Team India to register a 29-run win over Pakistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first. Virender Sehwag in his trademark style opened his account with a blistering boundary on Umar Gull's third delivery of first over. Sehwag put up a 48-run stand with Tendulkar the opening wicket. Wahab Riaz bit India with the first wicket in Sehwag at a mere score of 38.

After that, Tendulkar continued to show his grit and kept the scoreboard moving India. He shared a crucial 68-run stand with Gautam Gambhir.

After the southpaw's departure, Riaz impressed everyone with his swing as he removed India's middle-order that comprised of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in no time.

Tendulkar missed his century and was departed on 85 in the 37th over on Saeed Ajmal's delivery. India, in the end, faced a batting collapse, but Suresh Raina's cameo of 36 runs took India's total to 260.

Chasing a moderate target of 261, Pakistan openers Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez put on 44 runs for the first wicket. For India left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan provided the first breakthrough in the ninth over as he sent Akmal (19) back to the pavilion.

After Akmal's dismissal, Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were never in with a chance to win the match.

All the five Indian bowlers (Zaheer, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh) took two wickets each to bundle out Pakistan for 231, handing the Indian side a win by 29 runs.

Team India eventually went on to lift its second ODI World Cup as the side defeated Sri Lanka in the finals.

The Men in Blue also have kept their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the World Cup as the side defeated them in the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cup.