IND vs BAN: Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain doubtful for 3rd T20I against India in Nagpur

Image Source : AP Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain misses a ball during second Twenty20 international cricket match against India in Rajkot, India, Thursday

The Bangladesh cricket team have been stuck by twin injury scare ahead of the third and final T20I of the three-game series against India in Nagpur on Sunday (November 10). While Mosaddek Hossain has been struggling with his groin injury, pacer Mustafizur Rahman is presently suffering from the ankle injury. Both remain doubtful for the T20I decider as it is unclear how serious the damage is. India and Bangladesh are presently tied ay 1-1 in the three-game series.

According to a report on bdcrictime, both were not part of the practice session in Nagpur on Saturday ahead of the third game. While the pacer was spotted sprinting down the ground, Mosaddek did not attend the session.

If Mosaddek misses out the final T20I, middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun will replace him in the playing XI. On the other hand, Bangladesh might bring in an extra spinner in the form of Taijul Islam if Mustafizur remains doubtful.

Talking about the series, India lost the opener in New Delhi following a heroic act from Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh clinched their maiden victory in T20I format against the Men in Blue. However, the visitors lost in the second tie in Rajkot where Rohit Sharma had carved out a blazing 85.