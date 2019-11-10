Michael Vaughan makes 'early T20 World Cup prediction', names two possibilities

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Michael Vaughan

It is still 11 months away, but former England skipper Michael Vaughan has made his early T20 World Cup predictions for next year. The impending T20 World Cup will be held in 2020 in Australia starting October 8.

The format for next year's T20 World Cup will be different from its previous editions. The top nine ranked ICC full member teams as of December 31, 2018, along with the host nation, qualified for the tournament. The top eight sides qualified for the Super 12s, while the remaining two - Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - were joined by six teams who emerged out of the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. The Netherlands, Papa New Ginuea, Ireland, Namibia, Scotland, Oman are the six qualifying teams. The six qualifiers and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been divided into two groups. Top two teams from these groups will reach the Super 12s which will also comprise of two groups.

Going by the current form of all the teams, Vaughan reckons either England or Australia have it in them to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. While England were the 2010 champions, Australia have never lifted this edition of World Cup. They were in fact the runners up of 2010.

"Early T20 World Cup prediction ... England or Australia will be winning it ... #JustSaying," tweeted Vaughan.

Vaughan's comment came after England win against New Zealand in the fifth T20I on Sunday. England, the present world champions, got the better off the Kiwis in the Super Over in the series decider. England won 3-2 in the contest. Meanwhile, for Australia, they recently wrapped up an impressive 2019 in T20Is having lost only one out of the total nine matches they played this year, including back-to-back clean sweeps.