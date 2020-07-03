Michael Hussey picks MS Dhoni as captain of his all-time 'Fearsome' IPL XI; no Lasith Malinga, Chris Gayle

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File image of MS Dhoni

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey picked his all-time 'fearsome' playing XI from Indian Premier League (IPL), appointing his former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni as the captain. The team comprised of some formidable cricketers while also missing out on some of the big names.

Speaking to Chetan Narula on his YouTube channel, the Aussie great picked Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma and his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart David Warner as his opening pair. Rohit has been among the leading run-getters in IPL history with his tally of 4898 runs while Warner has been the most consistent batsmen scoring 4706 runs in 126 matches. Hussey completed the top-order with the leading run-scorer in IPL history, Virat Kohli.

In the middle-order, Hussey started off with South African great AB de Villiers, who was picked as the IPL batting GOAT by a panelist if Star Sports. And is followed by Dhoni, who was named as the IPL GOAT captain by the same panelist. Dhoni has guided CSK to 104 wins and three IPL title victories in the franchise's 10 years. Hussey followed it up with flamboyant and hard-hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell.

In the bowling department, Hussey picked two spinners - Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal and two seamers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The Aussie also picked the 12th man in KL Rahul.

Among the big names that Hussey missed are Lasith Malinga, the highest wicket-taker of IPL and the GOAT bowler picked by the panelist, and T20 cricket's leading run-getter Chris Gayle.

Michael Hussey's all-time fearsome XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. 12th man KL Rahu

