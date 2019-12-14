Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Mark Boucher appointed as new head coach of South Africa

Enoch Nkwe will be the assistant coach while Faf Du Plessis will remain the Test captain.

December 14, 2019
File image of Mark Boucher

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher was on Saturday appointed the new head coach of the Proteas.

"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first-hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena. I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach," he added.

Enoch Nkwe will be the assistant coach while Faf Du Plessis will remain the Test captain.

Boucher, 43, played 147 Tests and 295 One-Day Internationals before retiring in 2012.

