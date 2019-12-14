Mark Boucher appointed as new head coach of South Africa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of Mark Boucher

Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher was on Saturday appointed the new head coach of the Proteas.

"I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit," acting Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first-hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena. I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach," he added.

Enoch Nkwe will be the assistant coach while Faf Du Plessis will remain the Test captain.

Boucher, 43, played 147 Tests and 295 One-Day Internationals before retiring in 2012.