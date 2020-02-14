Friday, February 14, 2020
     
  5. LOGO ka kaam hai kehna: Virat Kohli 'thrilled' to see RCB's new logo ahead of 13th IPL season

RCB on Friday unveiled its new logo ahead of the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League which starts from March 29 onwards.

New Delhi Published on: February 14, 2020 15:37 IST
Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled its new logo ahead of the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League which starts from March 29 onwards. The club said that the new logo, which features a lion,"embodies the bold and fearless attitude" of the side.

'Thrilled' to see their new logo, RCB skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to write, "LOGO ka kaam hai kehna. Thrilled to see our new @rcbtweets logo. It embodies the Bold pride and challenger spirit that our players bring to the field. Can’t wait for #IPL2020 #NewDecadeNewRCB."

Speaking on the launch of the new logo, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore. We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold."

Earlier in the week, RCB had deleted its profile picture from its official social-media accounts and removed all its posts. 

