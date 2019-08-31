Image Source : @BCCI/ TWITTER Live Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Vihari, Pant look to consolidate India's position

Live Score, India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2 live from Jamaica. Consolidating fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal put India in a strong position on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies being played at the historic Sabina Park. Searching the record-breaking victory which will make him the most successful India Test captain, Kohli led from the front and played a well-rounded knock of 76 on Friday. Kohli's 163-ball knock was studded with 10 fours and his dismissal in the last session by his counterpart Jason Holder did appear to open the gate for the hosts. However, Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did not let the West Indies take advantage and played out the session. At Stumps on Day One, India were 264/5 with Vihari and Pant batting at 42 and 27 respectively. (Live Match Scorecard)

Match Day 2 Report- Captain Virat Kohli's fighting 76 and opener Mayank Agarwal's half-century helped India reach 264 for 5 on Day 1 to take a slight edge over the West Indies in their World Test Championships second match. Put into bat on a tricky Sabina Park pitch, India were reduced to 46 for 2 in the opening session but Kohli and Agarwal (55) worked hard to rebuild the innings with a 69-run stand for the third wicket. Kohli then had another 49-run partnership with first Test centurion Ajinkya Rahane (24) from 19 overs for the fourth wicket as India picked up the scoring rate in the second session which saw 85 runs being added from 29 overs. (Read full report)