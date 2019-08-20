Jason Holder, Andre Russell bag West Indies Player of the Year awards

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies' ODI and Test captain Jason Holder, as well as T20 star Andre Russell, were among the recipients of the recently-announced Player of the Year awards.

Jason Holder, West Indies skipper in Test and ODIs, has bagged the West Indies Test Player of the Year award at the seventh CWI/WIPA Awards 2019.

Under Holder's captaincy in 2018, West Indies drew the three-match home Test series against Sri Lanka 1-1 and later defeated Bangladesh in the two-match Test series 2-0. He will now be leading the side in the two-match Test series against India beginning Thursday.

At the annual CWI Award ceremony which took place on Monday, Shai Hope was named West Indies' ODI Player of the Year. The right-handed batsman scored 875 runs at 67.30 in 2018, including three centuries and three half-centuries.

Keemo Paul won West Indies' T20I Player of the Year award. Paul, who made his debut last year, picked up 17 wickets and scored 124 runs in 13 matches for the West Indies.

Oshane Thomas was named as the West Indies Emerging Player of the Year while Rahkeem Cornwall, who is in line to make his Test debut against India this week, was adjudged West Indies Championship Player of the Year. Andre Russell bagged the Caribbean T20 player award.

In women's cricket, big-hitting all-rounder Deandra Dottin swept the top three awards -- West Indies Women Player of the Year, West Indies Women's ODI Player of the Year and the T20 Player of the Year.