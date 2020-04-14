Irfan Pathan uses cricket analogies to urge people to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan used cricket analogies to urge people to exercise caution amid the outbreak.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter profile to urge people to exercise caution amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. The bowler used cricket analogies to spread awareness on the pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

"The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren't touching the away going deliveries we will be fine and eventually we will save our wicket and save the Test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown," Pathan said in his tweet.

The cricket action has come to a standstill due to the outbreak. While the Indian Premier League remains suspended, many future tours have been further postponed in wake of the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nation-wide lockdown -- that was initially put in place for three weeks -- will now be extended till May 3.

In his address to the nation, Modi offered the states -- a chance -- "you will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform".

"The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus," he said.

Over 330 people have so far lost their lives in India due to COVID-19 while more than 10,000 confirmed cases have been reported.

