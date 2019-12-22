Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat and co. ready for series-decider

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat and co. ready for series-decider

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Get ball by ball updates from the third and final ODI between India and West Indies from Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2019 12:17 IST
IND VS WI 2019 live score, Live Cricket Score india vs west indies, india vs west indies live score,
Image Source : AP

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat and co. ready for series-decider

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side. The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match. Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory. Three days after his blazing 159, Rohit Sharma stood just nine runs short of eclipsing former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record of being the highest run-scorer as an opener across all the formats. LIVE STREAMING | LIVE SCORECARD

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Toss at 1 PM

Brief Preview: After clinching a series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam, Team India will look to end the year on a high when they take on the West Indies in the deciding third ODI at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday. India recovered from a crushing eight-wicket defeat in Chennai and made amends in Vizag to clinch a thumping 107-run victory in the second ODI. FULL PREVIEW

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News