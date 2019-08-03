Image Source : @BCCI/TWITTER Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Saini makes debut as India opt to bowl

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match live from Florida. The Men in Blue are all geared up and will look to commence their tour on a high, do face hard-hitting Windies players who are known to smash the ball out of the park. However, India will miss out on spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and will bring in new faces. With Bumrah as well-rested, Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar might debut for the Men in Blue today. It's an action-packed day so don't miss out on any of the details as we bring you all T20 live action from Florida. (Match Scorecard) (Where to Watch IND vs WI on TV, Live Stream)

19.38 IST: West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed

19.31 IST: India win the toss and opt to bowl against West Indies in Florida

19.18 IST: Virat Kohli banks high on Rishabh Pant in MS Dhoni's absence.

MS Dhoni's absence is the perfect opportunity for @RishabhPant17 to gain experience and unleash his potential - #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli ahead of the 1st T20I against West Indies.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1r3QjpuLZl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2019

19.17 IST: The weather looks pleasant as India ready to take on West Indies in Florida.

What a peach of a day we've got here right now for the 1st T20I ☀️☀️ #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fMrHpKU4t2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2019

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the first T20I of the three-match series. The TOSS will take place at 7.30 PM IST and play will commence from 8.00 PM IST. Stay tuned for further updates.

Brief Preview: Back on the road following their unfulfilled World Cup campaign, India will begin their preparations for the T20 showpiece event next year with a three-match series against the West Indies beginning on Saturday. As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors' mind. (Read Full Report Here)

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar

West Indies T20I Squad: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine