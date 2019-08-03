India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming 1st T20I: Watch Ind vs WI TV Telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and online on SonyLIV

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Streaming 1st T20I: Find full details on When and Where to watch Ind vs WI TV Telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and online on SonyLIV.

Team India returns to action for the first time since the defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, when they take on West Indies for the 1st T20I in Florida. The Virat Kohli -led side will play in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches in the tour to the United States and the West Indies. The series also sees the return of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in the Indian colours. MS Dhoni is not the part of the squad in the limited-overs games. Here, you can find the full details on the live cricket streaming of the game between Ind vs WI, including information on when and where to watch the game on TV on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, as well as online on SonyLIV app.

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played on August 3.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st T20I match being played?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, Florida.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?

India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match on TV?

You can watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I live from Florida on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD in Hindi commentary, and Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD in English commentary.

Where can you watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I match Live Streaming Online?

You can watch IND vs WI 1st T20I live streaming online from Florida on SonyLIV app.

What are the squads for India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.