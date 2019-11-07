Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
Watch: Rohit Sharma abuses in frustration after third umpire's blunder

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his calm following a blunder from the third umpire on Soumya Sarkar's dismissal.

New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2019 20:26 IST
The second T20I between India and Bangladesh has had a rather eventful start. After Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma committed sloppy mistakes before the former finally dismissed Liton Das, the two were at the centre of another incident during the 13th over of the game. This time, the batsman involved was Soumya Sarkar. Incidentally, again, nature was dismissal was a stumping.

After missing the first stumping chance to dismiss Liton Das, Pant had been careful to collect the ball this time around. As the ball turned away from the left-handed Sarkar who completely missed the line, Pant carefully struck the bail after cheekily waiting for a second to completely ensure the dismissal was clean.

The third umpire, however, checked for Pant's collection of the ball regardless, and accidentally displayed the 'NOT OUT' sign on the big screen.

This prompted a reaction from Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. The captain couldn't contain his frustration and threw abuse at the situation in frustration:

However, the mistake was rectified straight away and Soumya Sarkar was given out.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bowl first at Rajkot. Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0.

