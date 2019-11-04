India vs Bangladesh: Cyclone threat looming over second T20I in Rajkot

Image Source : AP The second T20I between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot faces the 'Maha' cyclone threat.

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi was under constant threat of being affected by adverse weather conditions in the city. While the match was played without a hiccup at the end on Sunday, it now looks like the second T20I too might be under a cloud thanks to the weather in Rajkot. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Maha had seemingly moved away from the west coast of India till last Tuesday but it has since turned around and is heading towards the Gujarat coast.

"And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 6/7 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn't dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year," said commentator Harsha Bhogle in a tweet.

However, the cyclone is expected to weaken on its way to the Gujarat coast, according to Skymet Weather. "The system is likely to make a landfall between Diu and Porbandar around November 7 and at that time the wind speed will be around 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph," said the report on the website.

Bangladesh registered an emphatic victory in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, thanks to heroics from wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

The veteran Bangladesh cricketer scored 60*, which included hitting four successive fours in the 19th over of the match off Khaleel Ahmed to seal the victory for the visitors. It was also Bangladesh's first-ever T20I victory against India.