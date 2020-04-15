India qualify for Women's World Cup 2021 after ICC allocates points for cancelled series

Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Indian women's cricket team

The International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday announced that India women's cricket team have qualified for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021, slated to be held in New Zealand.

India joined the hosts, Australia, England and South Africa as the five teams who have earned a direct qualification berth for the tournament. The competition will begin from February 6 to March 7 in 2021.

The announcement was made after ICC's "Technical Committee (TC) has decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window."

"Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table," an ICC release said.

"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from 3-19 July in Sri Lanka, this is subject to review due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The 10 teams vying for the three remaining places in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 will be the hosts, Sri Lanka, along with Pakistan and West Indies from the ICC Women's Championship, the two other teams with ODI status, Bangladesh and Ireland, and the winners of the five regional qualifiers - Thailand (Asia), Zimbabwe (Africa), Papua New Guinea (East Asia Pacific), United States of America (Americas) and Netherlands (Europe)."

