Image Source : BCCI In Numbers: India complete first-ever Test series whitewash over South Africa

All it took was 12 deliveries on day 4 and a bizarre dismissal as India ended South Africa's misery in the three-game series. With the innings and 202 runs victory in Ranchi in the third Test, India script a 3-0 whitewash against Faf du Plessis' men. Here are all the key stats from the fourth day of the third Test…

3-0 - This is India's first whitewash against South Africa in Test cricket since their readmission and second the rivalry contest. South Africa had previously whitewashed India at home back in 1999/00 in a two-match series. It is also the third instance of the Proteas side getting whitewashed since re-admission in a series of 3-plus matches.

83 years - The last time South Africa lost two or more back-to-back Tests in a series by an innings margin was three in a row at home in 1935/36 against Australia.

Innings and 202 - The margin of defeat in Ranchi is South Africa's fourth-biggest innings defeat ever. Their worst was by an innings and 360 runs against Australia in 2001/02 series. This is, however, their biggest innings defeat on overseas soil and biggest against India as well.

7 - Kohli now has second-most number of wins against South Africa as a skipper, surpassing former Australian cricketer Lindsay Hassett. He now stands a win behind Ricky Ponting's tally of eight. Hence, Kohli has a win percentage of 70 against South Africa as a captain while other skippers have amassed only seven wins in 29 Tests -- 24.14.

5 - Rohit Sharma, with his 212 in the third Test against South Africa (162 and 133), became the fifth Indian batsman to outscore opposition in each innings. The elite list includes Vinoo Mankad (231 against New Zealand -- 209 and 219-- in Chennai in 1955/56), Rahul Dravid (270 versus Pakistan's 224 and 245 in Rawalpindi in 2004), Sachin Tendulkar (248 versus Bangladesh's 184 and 202 in Dhaka in 2004), and Kohli (212 against Sri Lanka's 205 and 166 in Nagpur in 2017).

65 - India versus South Africa Test series has witnessed the joint-most number of sixes in a Test series. 47 of them were hit by India, the most by a team in a series. And 19 of them belonged to Rohit, the most by a player in a Test series.

16 wickets fell on day 3 of the third Test which is the third-most taken by Indian bowlers in a single day at home. 20 wickets against Afghanistan in Bengaluru last summer is still their highest followed by 17 against Pakistan in Delhi back in 1952/53 series.

8 - Kohli now stands atop in the list of most follow-on enforced by an Indian captain as he surpassed the previous tally of seven by Mohammad Azharuddin. Also, the last time South Africa were given a follow-on in consecutive Tests was in 2002 against Australia.

4.83 has been South Africa's average opening stands this series -- their worst in any series with four-plus innings and for any team against India in a series (four-plus innings). They managed 14 and 4 in Visakhapatnam, 2 and 0 in Pune and 4 and 5 in Ranchi.