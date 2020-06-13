Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Afridi becomes the second international cricketer from Pakistan to test positive for the virus after Taufeeq Umar, who tested positive last month.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly.I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Pakistan has had over 1,32,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with 2,551 deaths. There has been a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the country over the past few weeks.

Scotland's Majid Haq and South Africa's Solo Nqweni are the other cricketers who have contracted the coronavirus.

Since the initial weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, Afridi had been engaging in relief work in Pakistan. He was also in controversy last month due to his remarks on Kashmir and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the remarks, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to criticise him. Many former and current Indian cricketers also spoke against the former Pakistan captain on his statements.

The international cricket action is currently at standstill due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was suspended ahead of its knock-out stages. However, the international action is set to return next month with West Indies taking part in a three-match Test series against England.

