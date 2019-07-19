Euro T20 Slam: Full details on the first edition of the continental T20 tournament

Image Source : TWITTER/EURO T20 SLAM The player draft of Euro T20 Slam 2019 took place earlier today. The tournament will begin on August 30.

The first edition of the Euro T20 Slam is set to begin on August 30. The tournament is the first-ever continental T20 competition, with the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands collaborating to organize the month-long event.

Six teams will play in the Euro T20 Slam, featuring two major cities from each of the three organizing nations.

The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other twice in the group stages. The top four teams will meet in the semifinals.

The Netherlands will host the first ten games of the tournament, and Scotland will follow suit. Ireland, in addition to the final ten games of the group stages, will also host the semifinals and the final of the Euro T20 Slam.

Many big names, like Rashid Khan, Brendon McCullum, Shahid Afridi, Shane Watson, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Eoin Morgan among others will feature in the tournament.

Here's a brief list of players who will feature in the league:

Amsterdam Knights: Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Ben Cutting, Ahmed Shehzad, Hasan Ali

Belfast Titans: Shahid Afridi, JP Duminy, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram

Dublin Chiefs: Babar Azam, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Dan Christian

Edinburgh Rocks: Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn, Corey Anderson, Matt Henry, Tabraiz Shamsi

Glasgow Giants: Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn, Ravi Bopara, Heinrich Klaasen, Moises Henriques

Rotterdam Rhinos: Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Anwar Ali