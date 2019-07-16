BCCI invites fresh applications for Team India head coach, support staff

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI invites fresh application for Team India head coach, support staff

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited fresh application for the post of Team India head coach and its support staff which includes the likes of batting, bowling, fielding coaches among others.

The contracts of the current regime led by Ravi Shastri runs out after India's tour of West Indies and the board resumed with the procedure of filling the position with time in hand.

However, the current post holders will be granted an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the following positions for the senior India Men’s team.

- Head Coach

- Batting Coach

- Bowling Coach

- Fielding Coach

- Physiotherapist

- Strength and Conditioning Coach

- Administrative Manager

Interested candidates should send their application(s) on or before July 30, 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv. The current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

Pertinent to note, that the decision of the BCCI for the said position, will remain final and binding," BCCI said via a press release.

The support staff comprising Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar were given a 45-day extension following the World Cup, covering the West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3.

All of them can reapply but the team is set to have a new trainer and physio after the departure of Shankar Basu and Patrick Farhart respectively following India's semifinal exit in the World Cup.

After the West Indies tour, India's home season kicks off with the series against South Africa beginning September 15.

Shastri was appointed India chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble's tenure ended prematurely in controversial circumstances.

The 57-year-old was also India's director of cricket from August 2014 to June 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)