'Logon ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe': Sarfaraz's hilarious dig goes viral; PAK captain responds with ton

Babar Azam smashed a ton as the Stallions beat the Dolphins in the Champions Cup

Babar Azam, Pakistan's white-ball captain returned to form after enduring a lean patch, as he smashed a century for the Stallions in the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad, helping his side register their second win of the tournament on Thursday, September 19. Stallions scored 271/7 led by Babar with Shan Masood and Yasir contributing as well. Babar scored an unbeaten 104 and the Dolphins couldn't even get past his individual score as the Pakistan captain eventually had the last laugh.

Babar, who is infamous for playing with a low strike rate in white-ball cricket, and has often been under scrutiny and labelled 'he plays for himself', played a very good knock on surface which wasn't easy to start. The opposition wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed took note of the same and took a dig at Babar when the latter came in to bat. The moment Babar was in the middle, the fans chanted 'Babar... Babar' and Sarfaraz didn't leave the chance to get back at Pakistan's white-ball captain.

"Jaldi nahi hai, jaldi nahi hai. Bas in logon ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe, hum Babar ko 40 over khila denge. Shabash! Baaki saare out ho jaayenge (No hurry, no hurry. Just tell these guys to keep chanting Babar... Babar. We'll let Babar play for 40 overs and all others will get out.) Come on lads," Sarfaraz said as he could be heard on the stump mic saying.

But it was eventually hilarious as they let Babar play for the entirety of the innings. Babar not only scored a century but also got his side to a strong total and the Dolphins couldn't even muster 100 themselves.

Stallions stayed in the second place with their second win in the competition while the Dolphins are at the bottom with three defeats in as many matches.