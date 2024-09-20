Friday, September 20, 2024
     
  'Logon ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe': Sarfaraz's hilarious dig goes viral; PAK captain responds with ton

Sarfaraz Ahmed was his hilarious best from behind the stumps in the Stallions vs Dolphins match in Faisalabad in the Champions Cup. However, Babar Azam, the Stallions' star batter had the last laugh. Dolphins are at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many matches.

Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2024 12:14 IST
Babar Azam smashed a ton as the Stallions beat the Dolphins
Image Source : CHAMPIONS CUP X/SCREENGRAB Babar Azam smashed a ton as the Stallions beat the Dolphins in the Champions Cup

Babar Azam, Pakistan's white-ball captain returned to form after enduring a lean patch, as he smashed a century for the Stallions in the Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad, helping his side register their second win of the tournament on Thursday, September 19. Stallions scored 271/7 led by Babar with Shan Masood and Yasir contributing as well. Babar scored an unbeaten 104 and the Dolphins couldn't even get past his individual score as the Pakistan captain eventually had the last laugh.

Babar, who is infamous for playing with a low strike rate in white-ball cricket, and has often been under scrutiny and labelled 'he plays for himself', played a very good knock on surface which wasn't easy to start. The opposition wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed took note of the same and took a dig at Babar when the latter came in to bat. The moment Babar was in the middle, the fans chanted 'Babar... Babar' and Sarfaraz didn't leave the chance to get back at Pakistan's white-ball captain.

"Jaldi nahi hai, jaldi nahi hai. Bas in logon ko bolo Babar Babar karte rahe, hum Babar ko 40 over khila denge. Shabash! Baaki saare out ho jaayenge (No hurry, no hurry. Just tell these guys to keep chanting Babar... Babar. We'll let Babar play for 40 overs and all others will get out.) Come on lads," Sarfaraz said as he could be heard on the stump mic saying. 

Watch the video here:

But it was eventually hilarious as they let Babar play for the entirety of the innings. Babar not only scored a century but also got his side to a strong total and the Dolphins couldn't even muster 100 themselves. 

Stallions stayed in the second place with their second win in the competition while the Dolphins are at the bottom with three defeats in as many matches.

