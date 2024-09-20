Jasprit Bumrah reaches 400 international wickets as Bangladesh stumbled to 149 in first innings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai on September 20, 2024

Indian bowlers dominated Day 2 of the first Test match against Bangladesh to take complete control in Chennai on Friday. The star pacer Jasprit Bumrah headlined India's bowling attack with four wickets to bowl out the visiting side to 149, giving India a stunning 227-run lead in the first innings.

Bumrah also completed 400 international wickets to become India's only tenth bowler to achieve this remarkable feat. Bumrah became the fifth-quickest for India to reach 400 wickets in just 227 international innings. The current world No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for the quickest to 400 international wickets for India in just 216 innings.

Fastest to 400 international wickets for India

216 innings – Ravichandran Ashwin 220 innings – Kapil Dev 224 innings – Mohammed Shami 226 innings – Anil Kumble 227 innings – Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah gave India a sensational start by bowling out Shadman Islam in the very first over as Bangladesh lost three wickets before lunch with just 26 runs on the scoreboard. Playing in his only second Test, Akash Deep impressed again with two big wickets to keep Bangladesh under pressure.

Bangladesh managed to show some resistance with Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das adding 51 runs for the sixth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja gave India a breakthrough by removing both settled batters and then Bumrah claimed two more wickets to end Bangladesh's fight to 149 in 47.1 overs.

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer trapped Hasan Mahmud as his 400th international wicket and then produced a sensational yorker to castle Taskin Ahmed for his 401th wicket. However, Bumrah comparatively proved costly by leaking 50 runs in his 11 overs while Ravichandran Ashwin returned to no success despite conceding just 2.23 runs per over.

Earlier on Day 2, India managed to add just 37 runs to their first innings total. Ravindra Jadeja missed out on his century by just 14 runs while Ashwin top-scored with 113 runs off 133 balls to take India to a 376 total.